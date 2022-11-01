Aberystwyth march on in FAW Women’s Cup
Gwenllian Jones and Amy Jenkins were the heroines as Aberystwyth Town got a break from the travails of the league - and enjoyed a 2-0 win at Connah’s Quay Nomads in the second round of the FAW Women’s Cup.
With just one win and one draw to their credit in the Adran Premier so far this season, manager Gav Allen and captain Kelly Thomas had urged the squad to enjoy the change of scenery.
And they did just that, growing into the game as it went on, with Jones knocking in the first goal from a corner just after the hour, and Jenkins adding the second from a free kick deep in second-half added time.
The one blot on the afternoon’s action was a red card for assistant manager Matty Jones just before half-time.
“Congratulations to the girls - they’ve been fantastic as a squad and sticking together,” said manager Allen.
“Overall I thought we were excellent, and dominated a large amount of the game. It’s unfortunate we didn’t score more goals - it could have been five or six if not for their goalkeeper.
“Fair play to Connah’s Quay, you can see why they’re top of their league - some very good individual players, we wish them all the best.”
“We’re absolutely delighted to make it through to the quarter-finals,” added captain Thomas. “It’s been a hard, demanding week for the girls but they put another big shift in that means we progress.
“I’m really proud of the girls - this week hasn’t been easy but we’ve stuck together and it was a well-earned, much-needed win and a fun trip home!”
The Seasiders are back in action next Sunday, returning home after four away games on the bounce - and it’s a crunch match at Park Avenue as Aber welcome bottom club Abergavenny on Sunday, 6 November, kick-off 2pm.
