ABERYSTWYTH are still looking for their first win of the new JD Cymru Premier campaign after suffering a heavy 6-0 defeat at champions TNS on Friday evening.
Park Hall is never an easy place to pick up points and that’s the way it turned out as the full-timers put the youthful Seasiders to the sword.
Aber manager Anthony Williams said of his young side’s performance: “It was always going to be tough coming here.
“It was disappointing in the second half with one or two of the goals we conceded, the manner of the way we conceded.
“We knew we were up against it, we knew it was going to be tough but we kind of gave them two goals before and we shouldn’t have.
“Do you come here and expect to win a game probably not.
“But we go up against Caernarfon (Saturday) next week, we know what we’re up against. We should have picked up something in the last game at home. We need to get back to winning at home against the teams that are probably going to be around us.”
Jake Canavan and Ben Clark gave the hosts a two-goal buffer at the break with Adrian Cieslewicz, Canavan with his second, substitute Ryan Holden and Ryan Astles adding to their tally after the break.