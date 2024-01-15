Despite a really positive first half, Aber suffered a nightmare second 45 which ensured Barry Town left Ceredigion with all three points at a lively Park Avenue.
Aberystwyth Town 2 Barry Town 4, JD Cymru Premier
John Owen curled a brilliant third minute opener for Aber, and things were looking good at the break but second half strikes from Sam Snaith, Lucas Tomlinson, Kayne McLaggon and Ollie Hulbert turned things decisively in the visitors’ favour, meaning that Jonathan Evans’ 91st minute debut goal was just a consolation strike.
Barry Town brought their customary excellent away following which contributed to a good atmosphere, however it was Aber who brought the noise in the opening stages.
A super move involving Iwan Lewis and Alex Darlington found Owen in space down the left flank, and he curled a magical opener into the far corner for the perfect start.
Barry repelled a series of corners and set pieces, and Billy Kirkman almost sneaked through on a trademark swashbuckling run down the right.
Rhys Davies struck a shot wide for Barry, but with Owen and the effervescent Jake Canavan causing problems down both sides the hosts were looking good.
Owen hit the crossbar from a great cross field ball with Aber supporters claiming the ball had bounced down over the line, but the decision went Barry’s way.
The visitors enjoyed a bit more possession towards the end of the half and Lucan Tomlinson had a shot saved by Dave Jones, but with Louis Bradford a tower of strength at the back Aber dealt with all that Barry had to offer.
They almost doubled their lead when Canavan wriggled through and found the side netting from close range, and were happy with proceedings at the break, deservedly a goal to the good.
Unfortunately the second half was not one of Aber’s best. Within 60 seconds of the restart Michael George had wriggled down the byline, before cutting the ball back to Snaith who slotted home, and just two minutes later another move down the right fell nicely for Tomlinson to snatch the lead with a low volley to the far corner from the edge of the area, in front of the jubilant away fans.
Aber were shellshocked and George was denied by Jones in goal, Ben Woollam headed off the line and Tomslinson hit the side netting.
Snaith was next to go close, but then came a response with Kirkman crossing for Liam Walsh to head over the bar. Kirkman sent in another testing ball which dropped just over the bar, and then the game was settled as McLaggon headed home from a right wing cross.
Jamie Veale curled an effort wide, and then ten minutes from time a swift Barry breakaway saw Hulbert bustle his way through for a fourth goal which put the cap on a nightmare spell for Aber.
Kirkman ran through and volleyed over for Aber, McLaggon headed over from a corner and then in injury time Jack Thorn released Evans with a super through ball and he took the ball wide before sliding it brilliantly under Luc Rees to give full notice of his return to the Black and Greens.
Hulbert glanced a late attempt wide and the game ended in a comprehensive victory for Barry Town.
An extremely disappointing second half cost, however results elsewhere mean that the Seasiders end phase one in 10th spot.
Anthony Williams’ men now have a three week break but know they still have plenty of work to do in phase two to ensure their safety in the league come April.
• Report: ATFC