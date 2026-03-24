Aberystwyth Youth 49 Haverfordwest Youth 21
ON a dry and sunny Plascrug pitch, Aber Youth secured the District H Pembroke Youth League title with a comprehensive victory over second placed Haverfordwest.
Supporters were given a feast of open rugby from the first whistle, with barnstorming runs from forwards Mikey Whistance and Harry Turnpenney, and scintillating back play led by Trystan Lewis.
Tries came man of the match Steff Jones, Morus Raggett, Mikey Whistance, Henri Michell, Deri Gwynne and Josh Cooper, with Steff Jones converting seven.
A feature of this season has been the contribution of all players in the squad, and this game was an example of this, with all 23 players making positive impacts throughout.
With the League now secure, Aber host Neyland Youth at Plascrug next Saturday and hope to maintain their unbeaten league run, and afterwards be presented with the trophy.
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