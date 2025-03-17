CORRIS United made up for the disappointment of losing in the Len & Julia Newman Trophy last time out by extending their unbeaten run to four games in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League on Saturday.
The Quarrymen bossed proceedings against hosts Llanilar Reserves from the first whistle with Jake Hinge opening their account after 12 minutes with his fifth goal of the league campaign.
Osian Wells doubled their tally on the half hour mark and they continued to shape up as the better attacking outfit after the break.
Their only reward was a Cameron Butler strike on the hour though but it was enough to consolidate their third place position in the table.
Llanilar’s misery was compounded when Gerwyn James was red carded in the closing stages.
Padarn United made progress in the Cambrian Tyres League Cup after a hard-fought encounter against visitors Talybont.
There was little to choose between the two teams on Saturday, the visitors taking the lead through Michael Fitzpatrick on 10 minutes.
Steve Jones equalised for the hosts just past the half hour mark and that’s the way it stayed until the end of 90 minutes and stoppage time.
It went straight to a penalty shoot-out which was won 4-2 by Padarn United.
Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves enjoyed Len & Julia Newman Trophy success with a 3-1 win at Tregaron Turfs Reserves who were recently crowned Costcutter Ceredigion League Division Three champions.
The hosts were a goal to the good at the break courtesy of a Edward Davies strike but Tywyn upped the ante in the second half.
Ben Williams equalised on 65 minutes before 16-year-old Lucas Betts nudged the visitors ahead five minutes later.
Williams bagged his brace with a calmly-taken penalty as the match entered stoppage time, Tregaron’s cause not aided by Ryan Parking’s red card earlier in the proceedings.