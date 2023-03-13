Aberystwyth 0 Haverfordwest County 1
JD Cymru Premier Conference
AFTER the resounding 7-0 win at Airbus UK last time out, Aberystwyth suffered a painful defeat as they lost the battle of the West Walians.
Visitors Haverfordwest County took the lead early in the second half through Ioan Evans and held on to take the bragging rights despite the Black and Greens creating several decent opportunities to draw level.
Chances were few and far between early on at a wintery Park Avenue with Aber keeper Matthew Turner turning a low effort by Jordan Davies around the post whilst Harry Arnison’s free kick at the other end drifted wide.
Both sides were cancelling each other out to a large degree, pressing the ball and putting in a shift.
Former Seasider Leigh Jenkins, recently selected for the Wales C Squad, headed a couple of efforts wide before Aber’s Mark Cadwallader latched on to Nial Flint’s corner only to see his header hit the post and cleared to safety.
Jordan Davies was denied an early breakthrough for County in the second half after substitute Harri Horwood covered well before the decisive moment on 51 minutes.
Aber keeper Turner got a strong hand to Henry Jones’ long-range effort but the ball fell kindly to Evans to net into the far corner.
More County chances followed with Wilson forcing a save out of Turner and then blasting an effort wide from a good position.
But Aber came back into it again with Jon Owen’s goalbound shot brilliantly palmed wide by Zac Jones in County’s goal, with Thorn heading the resultant corner wide.
Aber had a strong shout for a penalty for handball waved away before another good chance in the closing stages.
Steff Davies flicked on a ball to Louis Bradford but the defender’s close-range effort was desperately scrambled to safety.
Aber will look to get back to winning ways when they head to the Oval to face Caernarfon Town on Friday evening, kick-off 7.45pm.