ABERYSTWYTH Athletic Club runners have been travelling again to take part in races in Wales and across the Irish Sea.
On Wednesday, 21 August three of the Aber AC runners travelled to take advantage of the athletics track in Newtown, where the Maldwyn Harriers hosted a 3,000m race.
In the same week that the Norwegian athlete Jakob Ingebrigsten set a new world record for the same distance, the Aber AC runners fared well with Paul Jones first home in a time of 10.56, Neil Gamble in 11.25 and Dave Humphreys in 14.27.
Saturday saw three Aber AC runners head to Pembrokeshire for the Narberth Nobbler 10km.
These events are always tough with plenty of hills, mud, bogs, trails and lanes and for the 10km race a elevation gain of over 1,000 feet.
First home for Aber AC was Stephen Thomas in 1.13.02, followed by Michael Harris in 1.32.24 and Jennie Thomas completing the course in 2.01.09.
The Nobbler events are always known for being tough but fun and for Michael the weather didn't bother him.
He said: "It was absolutely brilliant, I loved every second of it even with the wind and rain and especially the mud."
The final race of the weekend saw Clare Lancaster head to Northern Ireland as part of her challenge to run a half marathon in each country of the UK and Ireland.
The Antrim Coast half marathon on Sunday saw 5,000 runners taking part with 100 elite runners from across the world.
Despite the weather being against the runners, views along the Northern Irish coastline and the friendly support made up for it.
Clare finished the half marathon in 2.36.07 and said: “It was a tough race with the rain at the start and throughout but to see the elite runners heading back towards the finish was encouragement for everyone.
“Northern Ireland is such a friendly and beautiful country and it was great to be there representing Aber AC and getting cheered on by the supporters and to complete my third country in the challenge."