ABERYSTWYTH earned a huge win to open Phase II of the 2023/24 JD Cymru Premier, as a superb defensive display and a clinical 40th minute side footed finish from Iwan Lewis allowed the Black and Greens to prevail over Play Off Conference leaders Haverfordwest County.
Aberystwyth Town 1 Haverfordwest County 0, JD Cymru Premier Play Off Conference
The Black and Greens entered the game on a decent run of form – two wins and a draw from four games – and once the students of Ysgol Rhydypennau had welcomed them on to the field as mascots, the hosts looked composed from the kick off, dominating possession albeit without creating too many clear-cut chances.
Influential John Owen sent in a dangerous cross to no avail, Jake Canavan volleyed wide and Alex Darlington almost sneaked in but was blocked, before Lewis too saw an attempt snuffed out.
For the visitors, Luke Tabone had a shot blocked and Martell fired wide, but then Darlington took control with an Aber free kick out on the left, and sent in a teasing ball which fell nicely for Lewis to side foot home at the back post, albeit with a slight deflection to beat Zac Jones in front of the Dias Stand, a hugely significant score in a match of few chances, and Aber deservedly lead at half time.
Haverfordwest returned the favour by enjoying much more possession after the break but once again clear-cut chances were at a premium, with the hosts’ defence of Dave Jones, Ben Woollam, Louis Bradford, Jack Thorn and Billy Kirkman showing fantastic levels of concentration from start to finish.
Ben Fawcett had a shot deflected for a corner, Martell from out on the left cut the ball across the box, kissing the far post and curling away to safety, and Jones did well to gather Jack Wilson’s long throw, while at the other end Owen nodded on a Thorn long throw, but Zac Jones caught the ball comfortably.
A nervous ending ensued and Thorn cleared off the line before Wilson fluffed a header which would have broken Aber hearts, and Town saw out the game, to make the perfect start to Phase II.
Although this game was maybe not a classic in terms of goalmouth entertainment, the hosts showed superb levels of concentration at the back and were clinical up front in a way which augurs well for the remaining nine games of the season.
The Black and Greens will be hoping to extend the feelgood factor this Friday evening when Colwyn Bay visit Park Avenue for another JD Cymru Premier classic under the lights. Kick off is at 8pm.
Report: ATFC