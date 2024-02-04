For the visitors, Luke Tabone had a shot blocked and Martell fired wide, but then Darlington took control with an Aber free kick out on the left, and sent in a teasing ball which fell nicely for Lewis to side foot home at the back post, albeit with a slight deflection to beat Zac Jones in front of the Dias Stand, a hugely significant score in a match of few chances, and Aber deservedly lead at half time.