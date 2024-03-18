BALA closed the gap on second placed Connah’s Quay Nomads to six points in the JD Cymru Premier after picking up three points at Cardiff Met for the first time in years on Saturday.
Defeat for Neil Gibson’s side at Caernarfon Town the previous night made it interesting as the race for Europe really hots up going into the final fixtures of the season.
Bala had not won at Cyncoed Campus since December 2017, but the in-form George Newell was the hero again in the 51st minute as he slotted home the rebound after Paulo Mendes’ initial effort from long range had been saved. It is now eight goals in five games for the Lakesiders forward.
Bala will take confidence from the win ahead of their JD Welsh Cup semi-final clash against Connah’s Quay Nomads at Llandudno’s Maesdu Park on Saturday.
It might have been a good time to take on the Met as they were without victory in their last three outings, with defeats to Newtown, TNS and the Nomads and had only scored a single goal, with only two points to their name in Phase Two.
Bala boss Colin Caton said: “I thought defensively we were outstanding, Kieran Smith, Kyle Harrison. A great save from Kell from the rebound and that was the difference, Kell’s rebound save and their goalie’s palmed it out to George and that was the difference on the day.
“There wasn’t many clear-cut chances but I though in the second half we had many breaks where we should have gone and killed it but as a defensive performance the lads were absolutely outstanding.
“I don’t think we’ve won here for a long time so it’s a really tough place to come.
“We were under pressure with Caernarfon doing well last night, they had a great win against Connah’s Quay so we needed to win and it was a crucial win for us.”
Emlyn Lewis went close for the students with a diving header in the first half but the game came down to two goalkeeping incidents after the break.
Six minutes into the second half, Naim Arsan fed the ball to Paulo Mendes who dropped a shoulder to unleash a 20-yard effort on goal.
The shot lacked real venom but home keeper Alex Lang failed to get a strong enough connection to palm away to safety, the ball landing at Newell’s feet for an easy finish and his 12th league goal of the season.
The other big moment came on 65 minutes when Matthew Chubb was released down the right. His shot was brilliantly save by Kelland Absalom who then sprung up to palm away Thomas Price’s follow-up effort around the post for a corner.