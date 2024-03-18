ON an afternoon when the Welsh National rugby team were consigned to their first wooden spoon in 21 years, CPD Porthmadog all but consigned itself to Tier Three football next season following a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Guilsfield, writes Treflyn Jones.
The margin of this defeat was perhaps partly attributable to the absence of two frontmen in the shape of the otherwise engaged Rhys Alun and the hamstrung Danny Brookwell.
Depressingly however, Port failed all afternoon to test home goalkeeper Robbie Williams who was a virtual spectator for the bulk of the 90 minutes and Guilsfield`s victory was truly merited.
There came an early warning for Port`s defence when a firm left-footed volley by a Guilsfield attacker on three minutes went narrowly over the bar.
On the quarter-hour mark, however, a great run down the left flank by Cai Jones followed by his deep cross to the far post presented a good headed chance for Zac Pike but his attempted header was blocked.
Caio Evans also came close near the half hour mark after good work down the same wing by Jacob Barratt but again a Guils defender read the situation well and the shot was blocked before troubling the home goalkeeper.
By now, the home team were setting up a series of well-consructed attacks, and, on 30 minutes, Ollie Farebrother was forced into a tremendous diving save to his left to thwart a strong goal-bound effort and shortly afterwards he watched a header bounce to safety off the top of his crossbar.
Then, in the 40th minute, the home side deservedly took the lead when Adam Knott rose well to direct a fine header from a left wing cross past Farebrother into the corner of the net.
You always felt that another goal was on the cards before the break and thus it transpired during injury time courtesy of a rare goalkeeping error by Farebrother when a well-flighted corner kick by Jake Cook went beyond the keeper`s attempted punch and straight into the goal.
Some eight minutes into the second period, a header in the hosts` box was charged down and the follow-up shot by the industrious Josh Banks was also blocked.
Guilsfield made it 3-0 on 73 minutes when a semi-scuffed low shot from 20 yards by Joe Haycock managed to find its way into the corner of the net.
Then, a mere three minutes later, Port failed to clear a corner to safety and Iwan Matthews volleyed home from six yards past the helpless Farebrother.
Port did their best in the closing minutes and Elis Puw turned well in the box at the end of a patient foray, but again his firm shot was blocked.
Port will have to wait until the 29th of this month for their next game when they welcome the high-flying Airbus to Y Traeth (k.o. 2.30pm).