CONNAH’S Quay Nomads were the visitors to the Oval for a JD Cymru Premier clash on Friday evening and, on recent results between the clubs, Neil Gibson’s side will have felt confident of facing the Cofis.
Caernarfon had not defeated the Deesiders in their last 14 matches and, as the Nomads’ social media team reminded everyone in the lead up to the match, Nomads had an excellent record against Richard Davies’ side this season, having won three of the four previous matches this campaign convincingly.
Having said that, Caernarfon had done well in their last fixture against them a few weeks ago and probably should have won a match that ended at one goal apiece.
The match began with a bang, as Nomads were awarded a penalty 15 seconds into the match, when Franklin was brought down by Danny Gosset in the box. Fortunately for the hosts, goalkeeper Lewis Webb was in form and saved Jordan Davies’ spot kick.
Caernarfon could have gone ahead just a minute later when Sion Bradley’s free kick was met by Gruff John at the far post and the defender’s volley saw the ball cannon off the woodwork.
Caernarfon seemed confident, and brave in possession, and were playing through their opposition regularly. A good move through the middle of the park eventually saw the ball at Darren Thomas’ feet and the little wizard’s cross was met at the far post by Adam Davies, who rose above Ben Nash and headed goalwards.
Unfortunately, there is no goal line technology in the Cymru Premier League but the ball was exceptionally close to have crossed the line before keeper Andy Firth pawed it out and referee James Walker waved play on.
Sion Bradley was tormenting the Nomads backline with his trademark runs on the left flank and he found Thomas with a fine ball into the box but the Caernarfon captain’s effort was deflected wide and to safety.
Town manager Richard Davies will have been frustrated that his side could not end a half they had dominated ahead but the second period began in the same manner as the first had finished: with Caernarfon in almost total control.
The hosts were finally rewarded for their domination nine minutes after the restart.
There seemed little danger for the Nomads when the impressive Dion Donohue took receipt of the ball on the half way line but he threaded an excellent pass to Gruff John on the left side of the penalty area.
He found Louis Lloyd on the edge of the area, and the young winger made no mistake, cutting across the ball to fire it low in the left hand corer of Firth’s goal, for his seventh goal of the campaign.
With 58 minutes on the clock, more good work between Bradley and Donohue on the left flank ended with the latter crossing into the box, where Marc Williams arrived on time to bullet the ball past Firth with his head.
It never looked likely that Nomads would get back into the game.
They huffed, and puffed, and were certainly not short of effort, but Caernarfon were tenacious, first to the ball, and were creating plenty of opportunities to extend their lead.
The visitors were awarded a second penalty of the evening six minutes into injury time when Joe Faux brought Franklin down in the area, and this time Davies sent Webb the wrong way.
It was too little, too late for the Nomads and Caernarfon were finally able to end that poor record of results against the team that will surely end the season as runners-up in the Cymru Premier League.