ABERYSTWYTH picked up their first point of the season after a battling performance at Newtown in a game of few clear-cut chances.
Newtown 0 Aberystwyth Town 0, JD Cymru Premier
The Seasiders’ best moment of the first half at Latham Park came in added time when Alex Darlington’s free kick from the left was headed millimetres past the post by Louis Bradford after the ball deflected off a home defender.
The woodwork came to Aber's rescue after the turnaround, Kieran Milles-Evans taking a touch and firing against the bar following a corner.
At the other end, Luca Hogan drilled a low effort past the far post on 73 minutes after running on to a perfectly measured through ball by Iwan Lewis, who then forced home keeper Andrew Wycherley into a fine save in stoppage time with both sides having to be content with a point.
Aber boss Anthony Williams said: “We weathered the storm but probably had the best chance of the game.
“We’re a very young side but I’ve got some good experience in and around them.
"They’re an honest, good bunch of lads and they’ll see us through this season really well.
“You’ve got to weather the storm coming to places like this.
"We’ve had three games so far against the top six last year. Yes, we’ve only picked up one point but we’ve put 90 minutes together today.
“We’re not under any illusion, we need to get off and running.
“Hopefully, it’s onwards and upwards now. They’ve stood up against quite a tough opposition and got their reward and possibly could have nicked it.”