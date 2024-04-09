EXACTLY a month on from the original fixture being postponed just before KO, Aber Town once again travel south this evening to face Pontypridd United.
With the 2023/24 season entering its closing stages, this is a crucial game for both teams with only two points separating them in the JD Cymru Premier league table. Aber currently sit 10th in the table, with Pontypridd dropping to 12th following defeat at Colwyn Bay on Saturday.
Ben Ahmun and Clayton Green are the hosts danger men, having netted four times each this season.
Former Seasider Owain Jones, now in his second season at USW Sport Park, has also netted three times.
This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides so far this campaign with Pontypridd having come out on top on each occasion so far; winning 1-0 at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue in both the league and Nathaniel MG Cup early on the season before a 2-0 victory on Boxing Day in the return league fixture.
A visit to this venue will always bring back memories for the Green Army of last season’s unforgettable encounter when goalkeeper Matthew Turner scored a 97th minute equaliser; a goal that proved to be crucial in maintaining the Black and Greens ever present status in the Cymru Premier.
The teams will meet again on the final game of the season; with Aber facing Barry Town United away in between and Pontypridd hosting Penybont.
Aber’s form has been strong in South Wales this season and a large Green Army following is anticipated for this important match.
USW Sport Park can be found on the Treforest Industrial Estate and the ground’s postcode is CF37 5UP. Tickets are priced at £7 for Adults, £5 for Seniors / Students / Concessions and £2 for Under 16s.