NEWCASTLE Emlyn caused an upset in the Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup when they beat Ffostrasol, the dominant force of the Ceredigion League on Saturday.
What looked to be an impossible task for the visitors with a bare 11 players after late pull outs due to injury and work, they showed heart to earn the narrow 1-0 victory at Troedyrhiw Park.
Emlyn’s big moment arrived in the 40th minute when Jon Seeley converted a penalty after his side had shaded the first half.
It was a different story after the break though as Ffos came out very strong looking for the equaliser after having scored in every game this season.
But it didn’t help their cause when keeper Steff Jones was shown a straight red card after bringing Seeley down on the edge of the box.
Ffos continued to press but, despite losing defender Dorian Davies to a late red card, Emlyn managed to hang on to claim a memorable win.
Pencader United marched on into the next round of the South Cards Cup with a comfortable 4-1 win against visitors Llechryd Reserves, who took an early lead through Oliver Morgan.
That fired the home side up and they hit back strongly with strikes by Alfie Morgan, Joe Russetti and Daniel Jones before the break.
That’s the way it stayed until an eventful period of second half stoppage time when the hosts Ceri Wolverson was sent off for a second caution and Dawid Rutkowski scored at the wrong end.