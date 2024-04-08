ONLY one match survived the weather in the Costcutter Ceredigion League on Saturday and Llechryd took the opportunity to close the gap on Division One leaders Ffostrasol to five points with a 3-0 win at mid-table Lampeter.
Liam James set the ball rolling with an early goal after five minutes but they had to wait until the closing stages of the second half for further reward when 16-year-old Osian James and Luke Grant joined him on the scoresheet.
Maesglas Reserves notched a big 5-1 win at Cardigan Town Reserves in Division Three on Friday evening.
The visitors made the early running with goals by George Allerton, Jan Dirda and Jonathan Kinsella before Sean Davies, 17, pulled one back for Cardigan.
Aaron Eldridge and Allerton, with his second of the game, made sure of the points in the second half.