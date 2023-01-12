Aberystwyth Town have signed veteran striker Mark Cadwallader, most recently of JD Cymru Premier rivals Flint Town United.
Prior to joining Flint in 2016, he was with Rhyl FC for four seasons. Having graduated through Chester City’s youth system, Mark later enjoyed spells at Bangor, Connah’s Quay, Northwich Victoria and Airbus UK.
Six-and-a-half prolific seasons followed with The Silkmen, where Mark was club top-scorer on several occasions and Supporters' Player of the Season for 2019/20 as Flint gained promotion to the JD Cymru Premier.
Recently departing Cae y Castell, Mark now joins the Seasiders and offers a wealth of experience to the Town attack.
He said: "I’ve played against Aber for many years - it's always a tough place to play and the fans always get behind the team. It's a historic club in the Cymru Premier, so it’s a privilege to play for the club.
"I’ve come close to signing on a few occasions but the timing hasn’t been right. After speaking with Taff this time round, I knew straight away that this was the next club for me.
"The club already have some quality players and hopefully I can add some value to that.
"I'll give the club 110% when I play and hopefully bring some goals, so I can’t wait to get started!"
First Team Manager Anthony Williams commented: "Mark is hugely experienced and is a proven striker in our league, so I'm confident that he'll contribute well and get goals for us.
"He's a great pro and is a leader on and off the pitch, so he'll be a quality addition to our group."