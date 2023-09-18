A LACK of consistency is costing Aberystwyth who suffered a 3-1 defeat at new boys Colwyn Bay on Friday evening.
Colwyn Bay 3 Aberystwyth Town 1, JD Cymru Premier
Two avoidable first half goals put the Seagulls in the driving seat before Iwan Lewis pulled one back for Town on the stroke of half time.
Udoyen Akpan’s 49th minute goal shifted momentum back to the Bay and try though they might Aber could not find a way back into the game.
Manager Anthony Williams said: “We gave two sloppy goals away. I said to them at half time this is men’s football. I know we’ve got a few youngsters in there but that’s no excuse, they need to stand up and be counted.
“And then to concede a goal like we did after half time, we shot ourselves in the foot.”
He added: “We know where we’re at, we know what we’ve got and know what we’ve got to deal with.
“With young players comes lack of consistency, I know that’s the case.
“But there comes a point now where we can’t keep on saying week after week. It’s got to stop and it’s got to stop quickly.”
The Bay, backed by a bumper 1,003 vocal crowd, made a bright start with an early effort by Jamie Cumming before Luca Hogan, at the other end, forced a save out of Alfie Brooks.
The breakthrough came on 12 minutes when a quickly taken free kick on the left caught Aber napping, giving Tom Creamer the space to fire into the top corner.
The woodwork came to Aber’s rescue when Udoyen Akpnan somehow fired against the upright from close range in front of an open goal but they doubled their tally on the half hour.
Cumming’s through ball split Aber’s defence and teenage striker Dan Jones took a touch before slotting the ball into the corner past Aber’s young keeper Sam Green.
Ben Woollam cleared an effort off the line with Aber up against it, but they were given a lifeline in first half stoppage time when Iwan Lewis fired a low drive into the bottom corner for his second goal of the campaign.
But Black and Green optimism was punctured four minutes into the second half when Akpan’s shot was parried by Green into his own net.
Clear-cut openings were few and far between in the second half with Aber failing to capitalise on a few half chances.
Cadwallder had a low shot gathered by Brooks, and John Owen volleyed over before Harry Owen saw an effort hit the bar.
Despite competitive performances, results are going against the Black and Greens at the moment, and Town supporters will be hoping their fortunes change at Park Avenue this week with two home games.
They host Pontypridd United in the League Cup on Tuesday evening before welcoming Penybont to Park Avenue for a league encounter on Friday evening. Both matches kick off at 8pm.