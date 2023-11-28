The reigning JD Cymru Premier champions are in town tonight, but this is a clash that often brings out the best in the Black and Greens at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue and is one that is sure to excite the players, staff and supporters.
The New Saints are once again the runaway leaders in the JD Cymru Premier and currently sit nine points clear at the top, having played a game less than 10 out of the 11 other teams in the league.
They are yet to lose a domestic game this season and are currently on a 13 match winning run, having last lost a domestic match back in February.
Craig Harrison’s side are also the leagues top scorers, having scored 53 so far this season – 10 more than any other side. Ryan Brobbel has netted 10 of these, whilst Brad Young has eight and Ben Clark seven.
These statistics would be intimidating to most teams, however Aberystwyth University Park Avenue has not always been a happy hunting ground for the Saints.
They have only been victorious in this fixture twice in their last five visits, with Aber taking all three points on two of those occasions back in 2018 and 2021 and the Saints needing a late goal to rescue a draw in 2020.
Back in September, it was TNS who took all three points at Park Hall.
The odds would appear to be stacked in their favour coming into this game, particularly with Ben Woollam and Billy Kirkman ineligible to play against their parent club, and Iwan Lewis and Jack Thorn suspended, but as Aber Town have proven time and time again over the last few years, you should never write off the Black and Greens.
Admission prices at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue for this season are set at £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £2 for Secondary School age kids, and Primary School and younger are free. Can Aber pull off another shock against the JD Cymru Premier champions? Join us under the lights to find out.
Report: ATFC