Weather and ground conditions permitting, Aberystwyth Town return home to Park Avenue for the first time in nearly a month this Friday, seeking what would be a hugely impressive sixth home win in a row, as former Seasider Rhys Griffiths brings his Penybont side to Ceredigion.
Penybont currently sit in fourth position in the league, only two points behind Bala Town in third place.
They come into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat at Haverfordwest two weeks ago, only their fourth this season, and saw last weekend’s match at home to Airbus postponed.
This Friday’s match has extra significance, as it will be the first time that Aber Town take to the field following the passing of club stalwart Ian Pugh, known to everyone as Sidelights.
Sidelights was a constant and popular presence at Park Avenue.
He made an immense contribution to the club over many decades, starting as a volunteer during his teenage years as Kit Man/Physio to Aber Town Youth and First Teams.
He later extended these duties to also support Aber Town Academy and Womens' Teams and was a good friend to many at the club. His passing will leave a huge gap at Aberystwyth Town Football Club.
Admission prices at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium this season are £8 for Adults, £5 for Concessions / Students, £2 for Secondary School age children and free entry for Primary School age children. Admission at the gate is cash only.