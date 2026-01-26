IT was status quo at the top of the Ardal League North East as the top three - Llanuwchllyn, Knighton Town and Bow Street -all recorded important victories on Saturday.
Leaders Llanuwchllyn preserved their five‑point cushion with a controlled but hard‑earned 2–0 win over Rhos Aelwyd at Maes Tegid.
Llan dominated from the outset, moving the ball confidently and dictating territory, but found Rhos’ disciplined defensive shape difficult to break down. Despite enjoying long spells of possession, their final ball often let them down as a series of half‑chances came and went.
Their persistence finally paid off on 37 minutes. An inswinging corner from Ilan Hughes found Dafydd Griffith, who rose well to guide a header past Oliver Karolak for his first goal for the club.
Llan pushed for a second before the interval, with Will Owen, Gwydion Roberts and Meilir Williams all going close, while Rhos offered the occasional reminder of their threat on the counter.
The visitors retreated deeper after the break, content to frustrate and break sporadically, but Llan doubled their advantage on 52 minutes.
Williams applied a composed finish after neat approach play from Dafydd Evans, giving the hosts the breathing room they needed.
Second‑placed Knighton Town, still holding a game in hand on Llanuwchllyn, were made to work for their 3–1 win at struggling Lex XI.
The bottom‑placed Wrexham side stunned the visitors by taking a 13th‑minute lead through George Baxter.
That setback jolted Knighton into life, and they turned the game around before the break with goals from Luke Boundford and Connor Bird. Lex’s task became even harder when they were reduced to ten men, and Knighton sealed the result on 78 minutes when Kieran Dovey struck their third.
Bow Street remain eight points off the summit after grinding out a narrow but significant 1–0 win at Llandrindod Wells, a ground that has often proved troublesome for them.
The decisive moment arrived on the half hour when Callum Page marked his return to the club with his first goal back in Street colours, securing a crucial away victory.
Dolgellau Athletic’s trip to Llanfair United fell victim to an unplayable pitch, but elsewhere Radnor Valley claimed a 3–1 home win over Kerry.
Joey Price put the hosts ahead inside five minutes, only for Steffan Rodgers to level midway through the half. The contest remained tight until the closing stages, when late goals from Alfie Hardwick and Jack Clarke swung the points Radnor’s way.
Cefn Albion also won 3–1, this time away at fourth‑placed Penycae. The hosts struck inside the first minute through Dominic Deacon, but Cefn responded strongly. Alex Williams equalised on 35 minutes and then struck again in first‑half stoppage time. He completed his hat‑trick from the penalty spot on the hour mark to seal a deserved victory.
Llangollen Town earned a 2–1 win at Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant thanks to a brace from William Cooke, who scored either side of half‑time. A stoppage‑time penalty from Garmon Evans reduced the deficit but came too late to alter the outcome.
Corwen and Builth Wells shared the points in a 1–1 draw, James Rainbird’s opener for the hosts cancelled out after the break by Ryan Powell for the Bulls.
