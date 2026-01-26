Penmaenmawr Phoenix 1 Porthmadog 4
Adral North West
PORTHMADOG took the spoils on a cold and breezy Cae Sling at the end of a hard fought match courtesy of four well-taken goals, writes Treflyn Jones.
I must confess to this being my first footballing visit to Penmaenmawr since the mid-seventies when both clubs plied their trade in the ‘Welsh League (North)` and the Port team consisted of fine players such as Jimmy McCarthy, Bobby Fraser and a colourful and rather excitable character called Johnny Morris in goal.
The first chance fell to the visitors when Pen goalkeeper Cameron Darling did well to smother a shot by Rhys Alun after two minutes before the home side themselves created three chances of note.
Firstly, a far post header went wide of the upright before Dan Evans forced Port keeper into a fine one-handed save low down.
Then, it was Daniel McIlvogue’s turn as he hit a first time volley wide of the target.
Port were trying to attack at every opportunity but many passes were over-hit as they were caught on the breeze.
As the half wore on, Port seemed to be finding their range a little better and on 23 minutes, Rhys Alun came desperately close to opening the scoring, when, with only Darling to beat, his close range effort came off the keeper’s body and cannoned off the top of the crossbar to safety.
Osian Evans was also unlucky to see a fine volley clattering off the inside of the post.
Finally, on some 39 minutes, the visitors got their noses in front when an inswinging corner kick by Caio Evans was volleyed home by midfielder Sam Reynolds.
Two minutes later, Port doubled their account when a Pen defender was adjudged to have controlled the ball with his elbow in the penalty area. Up stepped young Cofi striker Evans to send Darling the wrong way.
The second half was only three minutes old when a deep cross by Jack Rimmer was met by a fine header by Evans which flew past Darling to give Port a generous three-goal cushion
The hosts threw caution to the wind and produced several promising moves but Lady Luck did not smile on them, especially when Port custodian Josh Cooke made a terrific save from a point blank shot.
Then, just to rub salt into the hosts’ wounds, a right wing cross by Evans was thundered home with a wonderful first-time volley by Rhys Alun.
The Phoenix did gain a consolation goal but it was a rather disappointing concession from Port’s point of view.
A somewhat scruffy clearance by Cooke was well controlled by new signing Toby Jones whose accurate pass found Leon Atkins free in the box and Pen’s substitute made no mistake as he lobbed the ball successfully over the onrushing keeper.
The win takes Port up to 44 points from 18 games, three points adrift of CPD Dinas Bangor who have played 17 games.
Even better for Port is that they are 13 points clear of third placed NFA.
Port host Bethesda Athletic at Y Traeth on Saturday with a 2.30pm kick-off. They will be hoping to complete the double over them by reproducing their fine performance at Parc Meurig some months ago when they ran out 0-3 winners.
