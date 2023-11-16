Fans of Aberystwyth Town and Bala Town would be forgiven for experiencing a sense of déjà vu this weekend, as the two teams do battle at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue for the second week running: this time in the JD Cymru Premier.
Bala took the spoils last weekend, as a 1-0 victory progressed them to the fourth round of the FAW Welsh Cup, but Aber have already beaten the Lakesiders in the league this season; a John Owen goal securing a 1-0 victory at Maes Tegid back in September.
This result could be seen as the catalyst for an improvement in form for the Black and Greens, as Anthony Williams side recorded two wins and a draw from the following five league matches.
Tuesday’s narrow defeat at home to Mid-Wales rivals Newtown may have halted this run for the time being, but the Black & Greens will be keen to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.
Bala have had a week off since the Welsh Cup tie, and therefore come into this match with two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five league matches; their most recent league outing being a goalless draw with Pontypridd United at Maes Tegid on 4 November. They currently sit 6th in the league table, with 21 points from 15 games.
George Newell is the Lakesiders top scorer this season with three goals, whilst Naim Arsan and former Aber Town midfielder Paulo Mendes have two apiece.
Following this match, Aber have an 11-day break before reigning champions The New Saints visit Ceredigion on 28 November and they then travel to Cardiff Metropolitan University the following Saturday, 2 December.
Admission prices at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue for this season are set at £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £2 for Secondary School age kids, and Primary School and younger are free. Its time for another Friday night under the lights at Park Avenue.