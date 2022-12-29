Aberystwyth Town have thanked their supporters for a fantastic turn out at Park Avenue on Boxing Day for the JD Cymru Premier local derby against Newtown FC.
The attendance, on a cold and windy day was a season high of 451 with so many local supporters in attendance showing their support for the Black and Greens.
The crowd was the second highest of all JD Cymru Premier matches over Christmas, and takes the Park Avenue’s season total to 2,996, or an average of 333 over the nine matches played to date.
Aber’s loyal fans were possibly attracted by Aber’s best home run in eight years of five consecutive JD Cymru Premier Park Avenue wins since September.
That run came to an end on Monday, however Town have two more home matches forthcoming before the mid season split, on Tuesday, 10 January against Penybont (KO 8pm) and on Saturday, 21 January versus Caernarfon Town (KO 5.15pm), and Aberystwyth Town FC is grateful for the continued support of Ceredigion’s soccerati.
Aber Town’s JD Cymru Premier season tickets have been reduced to include the seven remaining league games at Park Avenue in 2023. A half season ticket will cost £40 for Adults and £30 for Students and over 65s.