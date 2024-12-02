ABERYSTWYTH enjoyed a glorious day at Park Avenue as a double penalty save from Dave Jones won a penalty shoot out against Cardiff City U21 side, and got the Black and Greens to their first ever League Cup Final.
Niall Flint’s 39th minute penalty put Town in control, and although Troy Perrett’s 89th minute strike took the game to penalties, it proved to be the Seasiders’ day.
A crowd of 441 turned up on a drizzly day to create a vibrant atmosphere, and in Antonio Corbisiero’s first home game in charge Aber took the game to their visitors from the start, pressing high and causing errors.
Liam Walsh sent in a long throw which was nodded on by Louis Bradford, and Rico Patterson headed just over at the back post, then Bradford himself was picked out by Alex Darlington, but couldn’t quite get his shot on target.
Kpakio fired wide for City, then Walsh did the same for Aber, but with Corbisiero conducting every move from the touchline and Nark’s corner roaring the Black and Greens on a goal seemed inevitable.
The opportunity when it arose came from a horrendous error when Dylan Lawlor picked up Jake Dennis’ goal kick, and conceded a penalty which Flint converted with glee, for a vital lead.
Town continued to press after the break with Johnny Evans shooting just wide at the near post, and Darlington also firing wide from distance.
City’s Isaac Jeffries sent in a low shot which was easy for Jones, then irrepressible Johnny Evans curled a shot just over the crossbar from the edge of the area.
Bradford headed over and Ben Davies also lobbed an effort over the bar but as the game progressed the visitors enjoyed more possession.
Code Twose had a effort blocked for a corner, and disciplined Town looked like they were going to see the game out.
Rhys Davies also sent an effort over, but then right at the death the fleet footed sub Perrett played a one two on the left flank and nestled the ball into the right hand corner.
The homesters took the initiative straight away in the shoot out as Captain Fantastic Jack Thorn blasted home.
Tom Davies equalised, then Harry Arnison scored, before Jones pulled off a great stop to his left to deny Luey Giles.
Jonathan Evans made it three one, and when Jones blocked Will Spiers’ penalty, it was all set up for confident Devon Torry to step up and blast the Black and Greens to glory, and a cup final in the spring, amid scenes of utter delight behind the goal.
Aber will face The New Saints in the final on the weekend of 1 March, 2025.