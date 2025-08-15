ABERYSTWYTH Town will look to make it three wins in a row at the start of the 2025/26 league campaign tomorrow, as Pontypridd United visit Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium.
Not since 2013 have ATFC begun a league season with back-to-back victories, a feat achieved last weekend.
With Aber finding a way to win despite being reduced to 10 men, manager Callum McKenzie expressed his delight at his squad’s teamwork and cohesion, noting that the players will improve with the ball as the season progresses.
Reece Thompson will miss Saturday’s match after receiving a red card against Baglan Dragons, with Tomos Wyn Evans expected to deputise.
McKenzie reserved special praise for the young goalkeeper last weekend, commenting on how well he performed when called upon unexpectedly.
Saturday’s opposition are familiar foes for ATFC, having spent a couple of seasons in the JD Cymru Premier before relegation in 2024.
The fixture may bring back memories of the April 2023 clash between the sides, when goalkeeper Matt Turner — who made his EFL debut for Cardiff City earlier this month — scored a last-minute equaliser to aid Aber’s ultimately successful battle against the drop.
There will also be a couple of familiar faces in the visitors’ ranks this weekend. Jamie Veale spent two seasons in Ceredigion from 2020–22, scoring a couple of memorable goals in the process, while Gwion Pugh-Jones served as one of the club’s physios during the same period.
Pontypridd finished last season in sixth place, winning 16 of their 30 league matches.
Former Trethomas Bluebirds manager Mark Dunford was appointed in the summer to replace Andrew Whittington, but his new side have not made the start to the season they would have hoped for.
They were beaten by Baglan Dragons on the opening day, exited the Nathaniel MG Cup at Cardiff Met, and then conceded late on last weekend to lose 3-2 to Ynyshir Albion.
The visitors still have plenty of quality in their ranks, with the likes of James Saddler, Ethan Edwards and Gareth Tedstone all following their manager from Trethomas in the summer, after an outstanding season last year.
Tickets for the match are priced at £7 for adults and £5 for concessions. Primary school-age children and junior league players are admitted free of charge.
This season, ATFC are also offering a £2 discount on adult digital tickets purchased in advance.
