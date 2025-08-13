LLANUWCHLLYN climbed to the top of the Lock Stock Ardal North East table following a hard-fought 3-1 win against Bow Street on Tuesday evening with both sides finishing the game with nine men.
The Magpies have endured a tough start to their campaign with a victory against Dolgellau Athletic in the season opener followed by a draw against Penycae.
They started brightly with a breakthrough goal by Taylor Watts on 13 minutes but Llan hotshot Meilir Williams replied on the half hour before the home side nudged ahead five minutes into the second half, Gwydion Evans netting after good work by Steffan Dolben.
Llan were reduced to 10 men moments later when Kyle Jones picked up a second caution but showed spirit to make it 3-0 through Will Owen with two of the 90 minutes remaining.
But he was shown a straight red in stoppage time with Street’s Nathan Pemberthey and Garmon Nutting also given their marching orders.
Dolgellau will target a return to winning ways when they head to Corwen this evening after painful defeats against Knighton Town and Bow Street.
Other results, Tuesday, 12 August: Builth Wells 1 Knighton Town 3; Kerry 1 Radnor Valley 0; Lex XI 1 Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant 3; Llandrindod Wells 2 Llanfair United 1; Llangollen 0 Cefrn Albion 2; Penycae 1 Rhos Aelwyd 3.
Fixtures: Friday, 15 August – Llanfair United v Llangollen Town. Saturday, 16 August – Bow Street v Llandrindod Wells; Cefn Albion v Kerry; Dolgellau v Lex XI; Knighton Town v Penycae; Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant v Llanuwchllyn; Radnor Valley v Corwen; Rhos Aelwyd v Builth Wells.
