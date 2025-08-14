THE Costcutter Ceredigion First Division campaign kicked off in thrilling fashion on Tuesday, with Llechryd delivering the standout performance of the evening.
Playing under a blazing sun, the hosts showcased relentless attack and were rewarded with a stunning five-goal victory over Crannog.
Rhydian Davies led the charge, netting a goal on either side of the break, before George Lowry, Ash Campbell, and Owen Wilton sealed the commanding win.
Crymych stage dramatic comeback
At Tegryn, fans were treated to a five-goal thriller as Crymych edged out visitors St Dogmaels.
The Saints struck first through Joshua Thomas just nine minutes in, but Sam Phillips, making a determined return after an injury-plagued season, quickly equalized.
The score remained level until the 80th minute when Luke Jones put St Dogmaels back in front.
However, Crymych refused to give up, with late goals from Gethin Evans and Sion Vaughan snatching a dramatic three points.
The game ended on a sour note for Phillips, who was sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card.
Late drama as Llandysul snatch victory
The scoreline was identical at Pencader United, where Dean Jones emerged as the hero for Llandysul, netting a stoppage-time winner to secure a 3-2 victory.
Newly-promoted Pencader's Connor Timms opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but Llandysul responded with goals from Harri Wilson and Jamie Hartley.
Timms pulled his team back into the game with another successful spot-kick right before halftime, but Jones had the final say, securing a crucial away win.
Cardigan Town and Newcastle Emlyn also secure wins
Cardigan Town also made a promising start to the season with a 4-1 win at Maesglas.
Despite Maesglas taking the lead in the first minute through Dylan Karliciuk, Cardigan quickly took control.
Llion Williams and Elliot Kimber turned the game around before the break, and Kimber completed his brace early in the second half.
Substitute Stanley Thomas added a fourth goal on the hour mark to wrap up a comfortable victory.
In another tightly contested match, Rhodri Edwards scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner for Newcastle Emlyn in their 2-1 victory over Llanboidy.
The visitors had taken a 20th-minute lead, but Wil Williams equalized before halftime.
Despite Llanboidy being reduced to ten men after Luke Brisco's yellow card on the hour mark, they looked set to hold on for a point until Edwards’ late heroics.
