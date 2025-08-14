ABERYSTWYTH Town Football Club kicked off their home campaign on Saturday, not just on the pitch but across the town.
The much-anticipated Matchday Teammates scheme officially launched on Saturday, giving fans even more reason to grab a digital ticket and get behind the team.
From free drinks to in store discounts, supporters who show their digital match ticket on the day of the game will unlock exclusive perks from local businesses who’ve joined the squad as official Matchday Teammates.
From cafés to saunas and bars, there’s a growing team of partners ready to reward you on matchday.
“This is more than just a game of football,” said Damian Burgess, Commercial Manager at ATFC. “We want matchdays at Park Avenue to feel like an occasion, where the whole town comes together.
“You grab some food, pick up a coffee, meet your friends, and make a day of it. And thanks to Matchday Teammates, you’ll get some cracking deals along the way.”
With more than 30 home matches between the men’s and women’s senior teams this season, the scheme is set to bring consistent footfall into local businesses and create a stronger link between the club and community.
Here’s how fans can take part:
- Buy a digital ticket for a home match at www.atfc.org.uk
- Show your ticket at participating businesses on matchday to claim your perks
- Enjoy matchday the Aber way, with local flavour, local pride, and local support
Offers may vary week to week with each participating business so please check with each partner, and make sure to have your digital ticket ready.
