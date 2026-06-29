Aberystwyth Town 0 Newtown 0
Pre-season friendly
ON a balmy summer’s Saturday in Ceredigion, Craig Williams’ new-look Black and Greens kicked off their preparations for the 2026/27 season with a solid draw against mid Wales rivals Newtown in front of a large and lively crowd.
New signing Dan Owen came closest for Town, while Fin Starkey Jones was denied on a couple of occasions for the visitors, with the defences largely on top throughout.
The hosts created the first chance when Calvin Smith set up Aaron Williams, but his low effort skidded past the far post.
Newtown’s Arnie Roberts brought a save from Luke Evans, while Starkey Jones sent efforts over the bar and wide. For Town, Owen delivered a dangerous cross from the right which just evaded his teammates, and a first half short on clear-cut opportunities ended goalless.
Aber pressed more strongly towards the end: Owen fired an effort wide before embarking on a swashbuckling run and curling a goalbound effort which Dave Jones parried away, then beat Hughes to the rebound.
Finally, another surging run from Owen earned Aber an injury-time free-kick on the edge of the area. Owen took the set-piece himself, but his effort was blocked, and referee Aled Jones’ whistle sounded just seconds before a trialist tapped home what would have been a dramatic winner, meaning the game ended as a creditable 0–0 draw.
Managers often talk about building foundations during pre-season, and in that context Aber’s defensive display was particularly impressive. Although Newtown saw plenty of the ball, the Seasiders finished the stronger side and will have plenty of reasons for optimism after a positive response to a tough test against the Robins.
Manager Williams was pleased with the performance: “Saturday’s game was all about minutes in the legs for the players and building connections on the pitch.
“We are a new group therefore players learning each other’s strengths and adapting to how we want to play are key focuses for pre season.
“I was pleased overall with out first run out and it was great to play in front of a large crowd which was brilliant to see.”
Aber’s next friendly is at home to Caersws on Saturday with earlier 1pm kick-off.
Report: ATFC
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