Following the superb support received by Aberystwyth in the last game of last season, when 1,120 people turned up to watch the Black and Greens beat Caernarfon Town 3-2 to secure JD Cymu Premier survival, the club has announced an open training session.
The event will give supporters the opportunity to watch the players train (11am-12pm), and then to meet them in person after the session (12-1pm) on Saturday, 8 July.
Ruth's Kitchen will be open, and the club shop will be running a sale on the day as well as selling season tickets.