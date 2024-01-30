Gavin Allen’s contract for services as Aberystwtyh Town Women's team manager has been terminated by unanimous decision of the board of directors with immediate effect.
The board of directors considered the roles of Aberystwyth Town Women's team manager and Pontypridd United Men's team manager to be entirely incompatible and damaging to the interests of the football club as a whole.
Pontypridd United FC announced the appointment of Gavin Allen as their new men’s first team manager on Monday, 22 January.
The club said that Allen brings a wealth of experience as a player and manager in the Cymru Premier, and arrives at the USW Sport Park to take over from Andrew Stokes, who stepped down earlier this month.
On his appointment, Allen said, “After several discussions with the Chairman and other owners, I’m excited to have the opportunity to manage Pontypridd United in the Cymru Premier.
“We have 10 games left in Phase 2, with 30 points to play for. The aim for all at the club is to ensure we stay in the top flight!
"We have a strong squad available to us, with some new additions due in too, and so I am feeling very confident that we can reach this target.”
Allen’s first game in charge of the Dragons will be away to Barry Town United on Saturday, 3 February at Jenner Park.
Aberystwyth Town Women posted on their socials: "This decision was made by the board of directors of Aberystwyth Town FC.