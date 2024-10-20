Aberystwyth 0 Ammanford 1
JD Welsh Cup
ABERYSTWYTH Town’s Welsh Cup campaign is over after the Black and Greens fell at the first hurdle to a well organised Ammanford side from the JD Cymru South managed by ex Black and Green Wyn Thomas.
Callum Thomas opened the scoring for the visitors in the seventh minute and although Aber enjoyed the majority of possession, Ammanford held out stoutly to claim a deserved win.
Pre match on a pleasant sunny Autumn day was dominated by a minute’s applause to two beloved supporters, Carwyn Daniel and John Sambrook, and the Club of course send their condolences to the friends and families of both.
Bereft of five players due to suspension and injury, Aber started under the cosh with Nicholas Arnold heading wide, then Thomas turned on the edge of the area and fired low into the bottom corner for a hugely important opener for Ammanford.
Christophe Aziamale almost played in Devon Torry, but visiting keeper Luke Martin was out well to deny the striker, then Zac Hartley cut in off the right wing but found the side netting with his shot.
Aziamale then broke straight through but was denied by Martin under pressure, and Rico Patterson was denied at the far post with Aber pressing.
Rhys Davies headed over at the back post from Niall Flint’s corner, then Darlington and Aziamale were denied.
The visitors did threaten a second when Luke Sylvester crossed from the left for Lewis Reed to send an acrobatic effort wide, then Louis Bradford had a header cleared off the line from another Flint corner, Reed curled another volley wide and Ammanford had a half time lead in the bag.
Into the second half and Aber kept pressing: Hartley fired over from a corner, then he crossed for Bradford to pull off an overhead kick which again was cleared just in time.
Moments later Rhys Davies sent in a cross which brought out a third clearance off the line for Ammanford, and it was beginning to look like Aber’s luck was out.
An audacious lob from Darlington was fielded well by Martin in goal, and a series of corners came to nothing.
Arnold headed wide from a corner for Ammanford, then back came Aber: Bradford saw yet anther header saved on the line, Patterson fired just wide and two late free kicks produced another Bradford header, again saved on the line, and Ammanford had held out for a famous victory.
Although the hosts dominated in terms of chances created, it has to be said that Ammanford deserved the win for their impressive organisation and defensive solidity, on a day when things didn’t quite fall for Aber going forward.
Town now have a chance to create a different Cup narrative on Tuesday evening, when they travel to face Connah’s Quay Nomads for a Nathaniel MG Cup Quarter Final (ko 7.45pm).