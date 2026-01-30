Aberystwyth Town FC have announced the signing former Walsall FC winger Piers Juliff to the Club, most recently of Walsall Wood FC of the Midland Football League.
Raised in Leominster, Herefordshire, Piers arrives at the club having developed through a strong academy background, first at Bristol City Academy and later at West Bromwich Albion Academy where he spent four years.
His progression continued with a move to Walsall FC, where he spent six years and earned a professional scholarship, regularly training in and around the first-team environment and gaining exposure to the demands of senior football.
Primarily an attacking player, Piers is most effective operating off the left flank or in a central attacking midfield role and has most recently represented Wolverhampton Casuals and Walsall Wood in the Midland Football Leagues.
Manager Craig Williams commented: "I'm really pleased to welcome Piers to Aberystwyth Town FC. He’s a forward thinking player who can play in a number of positions across the front line which gives us good options within the team.
“He’s had a good footballing background up to this point and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact he can have for us."
