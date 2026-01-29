THE Maenclochog team pursuits event is a very different race to most – a 6.8 mile circular race where runners set off at different times with the aim of covering the course in as fast a time as possible. The five fastest times from each team are then calculated to decide the eventual winners.
41 teams of five took on the slightly adapted course which included a killer hill, and a team from Aberystwyth Athletic Club made the Sunday morning journey southwards.
The Aber team consisting of Damian Sidnell, Sian Owen, Chelsey Morris, Deian Creunant and Charlie Priddy finished with a combined time of 5.07.36.
First time participant Sian Owen very much enjoyed the experience: “This is a very different event to most races where runners start off in 10 second intervals and you try to catch the person in front and the person behind is of course trying to catch you.
“The weather was pretty kind, although slightly on the cold side, and things were going quite well until that hill after about four miles that tested the most proficient of runners.
“But all in all a great event and I will hopefully be back next year.”
On the same day the annual Resolution Run was held at Builth Wells. Superbly organised by the Builth and District Running Club, it takes advantage of the paths on the Royal Welsh Showground creating a 5k circuit.
Attracting over 80 runners, Aber AC’s Shelley Childs won his age category in a time of 18.28 with Paul Jones coming in second in a time of 19.15 and Dave Humphreys completing the course in 25.18 and coming second in his age category.
Paul was happy with his time considering he and Shelley had also ran a 5k race the previous evening: “We took part in the Shrewsbury 5k floodlit on the Saturday evening and we thought – as we were in the area, let’s give this one a go as well.
“It was quite cold and windy, but it stayed dry. It was a new, flatter course this year using the bottom half of the show ground so there were some fast times there, so I was very happy with 2nd in my age category, especially as I was only beaten by Shelley!”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.