Aberystwyth Town will look to bounce back tomorrow afternoon as they welcome Trethomas Bluebirds to Aberystwyth University Park Avenue.
After consecutive losses to fellow promotion contenders Ammanford, Caerau Ely, and Trefelin, Aberystwyth now find themselves seven points behind the all-important third place spot, with six games to play.
Trethomas currently sit 13th in the table, and they come into this weekend’s fixture after a 1-0 victory over Newport City on Monday, after losing a 4-5 thriller against Carmarthen Town the previous Friday.
The Bluebirds are managed by former Afan Lido manager Paul Evans, who took the reins at the start of the season following Mark Dunford’s departure.
Forward Jonathan Hood, formerly of Barry Town and Carmarthen, leads the Bluebirds’ scoring charts this season with seven league goals in 19 appearances, closely followed by Brandon Griffiths and Norton Ferreira on six and five respectively.
The Seasiders came out on top in the last meeting between these two sides in November. Dylan Downs and Ben Davies gave the Seasiders a 2-0 lead, before the Bluebirds hit twice in quick succession to level the score, but an own goal by goalkeeper Elliot Jones gave Aber the three points.
Kick-off for Saturday’s fixture is at 14:30
