Trefelin BGC 4 Aberystwyth Town 0
JD Cymru South
THE Black and Greens again fell to a four-goal defeat away to champions-elect Trefelin BGC, as a red card and three penalties swung the game decisively the way of the hosts.
Tyler Brock opened the scoring in the fifth minute, and a competitive contest followed until Leo Thompson was sent off after 53 minutes.
Luke Bowen added two more from the spot (67 and 90+1 mins), and Kostya Georgievsky (78 mins) turned the knife on a difficult day for the Seasiders.
Injury-ravaged Aber started the game well, and Sam Paddock fired wide early on.
However, soon afterwards the lively Lewys Ware was felled in the box and Brock finished from the spot to open the scoring.
Zac Hartley had to be replaced early on by Piers Juliff, and despite putting together some promising moves Aber couldn’t quite unlock the home defence.
Louis Gerrard saw a header saved by La’trell Jones in Aber’s goal and Brock had a shot blocked, but then down the other end Calvin Smith found Jonathan Evans and his header was cleared.
Minutes later Zach McKenzie found Evans again, and his shot was deflected wide before Smith sent a free-kick over the bar, with the visitors making a real game of it. Dylan Downs was then replaced by Leo Thompson, and Jones saved a flicked header before tipping over Ware’s dangerous effort, and a fairly even first stanza ended 1–0.
The Seasiders kept battling for an equaliser: Smith tested Scott Coughlan in goal and Juliff fired over, while Jasper Jones hit the side netting for Trefelin.
Then came a contentious moment which swung the game, as Thompson received a straight red card for a high foot despite not appearing to make contact with his opponent. Aber were really up against it now and Jones saved a snapshot from Ware, before Zach McKenzie tested Coughlan again.
Halfway through the half Trefelin were awarded another penalty, and although Jones saved Bowen’s spot-kick, Tref’s top scorer hit home the rebound.
Johnny Evans flicked a header inches wide from Juliff’s corner in response, but then a ball down the touchline was cut back for Georgievsky to slam a third into the roof of the net.
Aber’s misery was complete when a third penalty was awarded to Trefelin for a foul on Ware, and Bowen finished things off.
Aber’s plans were badly affected by injuries and, despite a number of setbacks, the Seasiders still created chances and tested their lofty hosts on occasions.
However, the scoreline does little to help Craig Williams’ men’s promotion push, and Town will look to get back to winning ways a with a home game against Trethomas Bluebirds next Saturday (KO 2.30pm).
