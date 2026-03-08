ABERYSTWYTH beat Ammanford RFC 49 - 26 in their WRU National Championship West match at home on Saturday, writes Graham Harris.
In a scintillating display of attacking running rugby Aber scored eight tries against an Ammanford side that were top of the table at the start of the game. A fast moving and entertaining match saw 12 tries and 75 points scored.
Aber put in a skillful and robust all-round display with the whole squad, from 1 to 20, contributing to a thrilling match. Initially both sides were evenly matched, but Aber's scrum dominance in the second half, and excellent work in rucks and lineouts throughout, provided quick ball for the backs to show their calibre.
Straight from Ammanford's kick off an Aber penalty provided field position 15 metres out from the visitors’ try line, and a solid lineout and maul released scrum half Charles Thomas to score an unconverted try.
Ammanford missed a penalty but kept play deep in Aber's half but excellent Aber lineout work allowed clearing kicks.
Good Aber tackling kept the visitors at bay. Aber tapped a penalty on half way and their backs broke through and centre Jac Jones scored a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
The visitors applied considerable pressure from the restart and, after a series of rucks on Aber's try line, prop Osian Rees crossed for a try converted by Sam Potter.
After some unforced errors by Aber, Ammanford missed a second penalty but returned the goal line drop-out with Sam Potter scoring a try which he also converted.
A clever Aber chipped kick over the defence was fumbled by the visitors and collected by Aber winger Jac Jones to score an unconverted try.
Aber's Ben Lloyd-Jones won the second half restart and a series of rucks by the home side released winger Harri Gwynn Jones to score an unconverted try.
Aber were moving the ball out wide at every opportunity and quick ball from rucks on the visitor's try line released winger Ben Lloyd-Jones to score a try converted by Benjamin.
There was a period of concerted pressure by Ammanford and Aber's defence was tested but held firm. A penalty for the visitors was kicked to the corner and from the lineout Evan Harrow scored a try converted by Potter.
An Aber penalty on Ammanford's 22 metres was converted into points by Benjamin. Aber's scrum was dominant now and breaks from their three-quarters allowed winger Dafydd Llyr Hywel to sprint in from 30 metres out to score an unconverted try.
Ammanford kept attacking and a grubber kick through was hacked on by their centre Ashton Owen to score an unconverted try.
Aber were now dominating play from set-pieces, and a lineout and maul 10 metres out from the visitors’ line resulted in Lewis Ellis-Jones crossing for an unconverted try.
The final play of the game saw Aber line breaks from half way by Rhodri Evans and Jac Jones ending with Ben Lloyd-Jones scoring a try converted by Benjamin.
A thoroughly convincing all-round performance from the whole Aber squad, with the bench contributing significantly when needed. Aber were physical and robust in the loose, dominant in the scrums in the second half, and the backs moved the ball with skill and confidence.
Next 1st XV Championship match at home to Glynneath on Saturday, 21 March, ko 2.30pm.
