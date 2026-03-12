Aberystwyth Youth stretched their unbeaten league run to 11 matches with a dominant home performance against Fishguard at Cae Plascrug, a fixture that also showcased the club’s emerging talent.
Strong start and debut success
With several regulars away supporting Wales and cheering on Aberystwyth’s own Wales U20s captain Deian Gwynne, the coaches handed debuts to three U16 players — Wren Murton, Thomos Grover and Osian Merry — all of whom rose to the occasion.
Aberystwyth set the tone immediately, crossing for the opening try inside the first minute through Mikey Whistance. From there, they controlled every aspect of the contest, applying relentless pressure on a determined Fishguard side who travelled with only 14 players.
Tries flow as Aberystwyth dominate
The hosts ran in a stream of scores, including a brace from Hari Turnpenny, along with tries from Iolo James, Osian Merry, Steffan Gillies, Josh Cooper, Ewan Jones and Gwion Pugh. Gillies added three conversions to complete a commanding 51–0 lead by half-time, at which point the match concluded.
Aberystwyth extended thanks to Fishguard for fulfilling the fixture and to the referee for firm, clear officiating throughout.
Eyes on a top‑of‑the‑table showdown
Attention now turns to March 21, when Aberystwyth Youth host Haverfordwest Youth in what promises to be a pivotal top‑of‑the‑table clash — and an early preview of the Pembrokeshire Cup Final on April 24.
Would you like a shorter match report version for print, or a more headline‑driven version for social media?
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.