CLWB Golff Nefyn hosted a very successful Gwynedd Shield Open Competition on Sunday, 31 August, with 66 young golfers taking part.
18 hole competition
Results: 1 gross, Mathew Benson-Jones - Gross 72 (Harpenden Golf Club); 1st nett, Ifan Midwood - Nett 67 (Clwb Golff Nefyn); 2, Jamie Ellis - Nett 71, Nett Prize CPO (Huddersfield Golf Club); 3, George Elwin - Nett 71, Nett Prize CPO (Padeswood and Buckley Golf Club); 4, Louis Beddow - Nett 71, Nett Prize CPO (Alsager Golf Club)
Best girl/boy prize: Alice Hall - Nett 74; Ifan Midwood - Nett 67
Longest Drive on the 6th hole: Ifan Midwood (Clwb Golff Nefyn)
Nearest the pin on the 11th hole: Caleb Crawford (332cm)
Holes in 2: Caleb Crawford on the 11th and Ifan Owens on the 5th hole.
9 hole competition
Red: 1, Alex Jones, 26pts (Clwb Golff Conwy); 2, Toby Dingle, 23pts (Padeswood and Buckley Golf Club); 3, Seren Barton-Morris, 19pts (Padeswood and Buckley Golf Club)
Blue: 1, Efan Millington, 26pts (Clwb Golff Caernarfon); 2, Rees Sanders, 23pts (Clwb Golff Conwy); 3, Elis Jones, 20pts (Clwb Golff Nefyn)
Nearest the pin on the 5th hole: Carwyn Kennedy (Clwb Golff Nefyn)
5 hole Competition
Results: 1, Math Williams, 19 shots (Clwb Golff Nefyn); 2, Deio Gruffudd Davies, 22 shots (Clwb Golff Nefyn); 3, Mabon Williams, 24 shots (Clwb Golff Nefyn)
Holes in 2: Eisac Hughes on the 2nd hole.
Holes in 1: Deio Gruffudd Davies on the 5th hole
Putting
9 hole: Efan Millington, Seren Barton-Morris and Carwyn Kennedy 16 putts
5 hole: Mabon Williams 18 putts
