Aberystwyth Town 1 Connah’s Quay Nomads 1
JD Cymru Premier Play-off Conference
ABERYSTWYTH Town ended a very difficult season with a creditable draw at home to JD Welsh Cup finalists, Connah’s Quay Nomads.
Manager Antonio Corbisiero shared his vision for the relegated Seasiders with Sgorio after the game: “I’m hopeful that I’m going to be here (next season). I’m not going to say 100 per cent that I’m definitely in because like I said to the board last week if I can’t attract the players to come here and play in the Cymru South then I’m not the right man for the job.
“We need someone here that has got their connections, that can bring players in.
“What I’m hoping is that we can get the five or six to stay and then try add a few more quickly and then get local and try and go from that.
“But if I can’t do that then I’m not the right man for this job.”
He added: “Geographically, we struggle so much. That’s the truth behind it all.
“Players getting offered decent money where they are and then we’d have to pay them a hundred, two hundred pounds more to come and even still they’re not keen on it.
“It was difficult for me, it was difficult for Taff (Anthony Williams) to attract players.
“But looking forward I think we’ve been told now more than likely we’ll be going south so that’s where we’re planning for.
“We’re trying to keep as much as we can of that squad, which is very small unfortunately, and then see what we can bring in.
”We’re going to have to look locally as well and see if they want to come on a journey with us.
“It’s not going to be a one season, it’s going to be a two-season plan.
“That’s for us tor try and build up on but it’s going to be a very difficult build I believe.”
After a comparatively low-key start at PArk Avenue on Saturday, Max Woodcock's shot deflected wide for Nomads, then Alex Darlington went close with a classy long range speculative lob from halfway.
Woodcock fired wide again but then just before the halfway point, Hughes rounded home keeper Seb Osment and managed to get the ball over the line despite a late clearance, and Nomads were ahead.
The promising Rico Patterson saw a good cross gathered by George Ratcliffe, and Gwydion Dafis replaced Johnny Evans, injured on his 150th appearance in Black and Green.
In fact, it was Dafis who pressurised the visiting back three in injury time, so that Lewis was able to win the ball and slot calmly past Ratcliffe for the equaliser.