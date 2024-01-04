Aberystwyth Town kick off 2024 with a mouthwatering clash on Friday evening, against the side immediately above them in the JD Cymru Premier table, Colwyn Bay.
With the January transfer window now open, Black & Greens Manager Anthony Williams has wasted no time in freshening up his squad; with forward Shaun Cavanagh joining from Porthmadog and defender Zac Hartley arriving from Newtown in recent days.
Billy Kirkman has also extended his loan until the end of the season, whilst Owen Taylor has departed Ceredigion.
Friday’s visitors have also been active in the transfer market and have added former Prestatyn Town forward Dan Atkins to their ranks.
Steve Evans’ side are participating in the Cymru Premier for the first time having won promotion from the Cymru North last season.
They have four wins and two draws from their 20 games so far, sitting in 10th position with 14 points.
One of their four wins came against Aber back in September, when goals from Jones, Creamer and Akpan secured a 3-1 victory, with Aber’s consolation coming from Iwan Lewis.
This is only Colwyn Bay’s 5th season in the Welsh system this century overall, the club having played in the English leagues since the early 1980s.
They opted to remain across the border following the formation of the then League of Wales in 1992 and reached the second level of English non-league in 2011, remaining in the Conference North for four seasons.
In 2019, they came back into the Welsh pyramid and last season won the Cymru North, losing only once during the entire league season.
There will be one familiar face in the opposition line up in Steff Edwards, who had two spells at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue earlier in his career: in 2010-11 under Alan Morgan and 2018-2020 under Nev Powell.
Both teams come into this game without a Cymru Premier win since November and both will be aiming for three points which could act as a catalyst for a push up the table as the second phase nears.
Admission prices at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue for this season are set at £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £2 for Secondary School age kids, and Primary School and younger are free.
