WELSH rugby talent Ioan Davies (25) will be trading the cold Welsh winter pitches for the blistering heat of Dubai, having been selected by Carmarthen-based Olorun Sportswear to play for the Olorun Sharks rugby sevens team at the world-famous Dubai 7s tournament later this week.
The prestigious international invitational tournament, which attracts elite teams from across the globe, will see players compete on an international stage alongside athletes from the Welsh Premier Super League, the English Championship, and academy 7s programmes from South Africa and the USA amongst others.
Davies (25), an emerging Welsh rugby talent who has represented London Scottish and Newport RFC, has already built a reputation for his energy, versatility and strong on-field presence, establishing himself as a player to watch.
He joins a multi-national team that blends fresh young talent with proven experience, and includes five other Welsh players.
The team list in full is:
Jac Bennet (Welsh - Narberth RFC)
Miguel Andrade (South African - Western Province 7s)
Sam Potter (Welsh - Llandovery)
Ioan Evans (Welsh - Pontypool)
Hannes Nylén (Swedish - Sweden 7s)
Zak Chukwuemeka (Nigerian/English - Bristol University)
Ioan Davies (Welsh - London Scottish)
Tiernan White (Irish - Rhinos Rugby Academy)
Adam Waldron (Australian / English - Shogun RFC)
Connor Tantum (Welsh - Neath RFC)
Thomas Jevons (Welsh - Bridgend RFC)
Olorun Sportswear owner and former Springbok 7s tournament-winning captain himself, Marc de Marigny, was inspired to found the team because of his personal connection to the tournament: “Back in my days as a player for the Springbok 7’s team, I had the privilege of winning the Dubai 7's, an experience that left a lasting mark on me.
“The tournament holds a special place in my heart, not just for the victory, but for the incredible opportunities and lifelong memories it offers to players.
“With this in mind, we have set this team up to provide players with the chance to experience this unique tournament, regardless of where they are in their rugby journey.”
The team’s journey has attracted regional business backing, including sponsorship from Castell Howell, Noox Revive and Believe Digital, a Bristol-based digital marketing agency with strong working links across Wales.
Believe Digital founder Rob Colbourn said: “Given that we work with a number of businesses both in Dubai and across the Bristol and South Wales region, when we were given the opportunity to help support & publicise this talented team in their mission for tournament glory we jumped at the chance.
Local community involvement is something we care deeply about, and rugby has been close to my heart since my playing days for Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig in Aberystwyth in my youth.”
The Olorun Sharks will be competing against 10 other teams split across two pools over three days this coming weekend for the hotly-contested tournament win.
The tournament kicks off today at 9:40am UK-time when China take on UAE Shaheen, with the Sharks’ first action coming later that day in a match up against the Golden Gate Storm, travelling all the way from the San Francisco bay area of the US. Kick off is at 1:20pm.
