Neyland 24 Aberystwyth Youth 45
ANOTHER long bus trip for the Youth over the Preseli, to meet an unbeaten Neyland side, in front of a good crowd on a blustery day.
With Captain Henry Michel leading from the front, Aber got into the game early with fierce pick and drive play, with Fin Saycell and Geth Davies leading the charge, backed up by the support of Hari Turnpenny and Gwion Pugh.
This created the space for Mikey Whistance and Owain Llyr to create havoc, and both scored a brace of tries to take Aber to a well-deserved half time 0-26 lead.
To their credit, the Pembrokeshire all blacks came back hard in the second half and eventually bagged a try bonus for their efforts.
Aber however were not yet finished and both Mikey Whistance and Owain Llyr finished off flowing moves for their hat-trick, before Trystan Lewis scored a fine team try, as well as converting six.
Coach Mark Holohan stressed how all 17 players contributed fully to the win, and that has been the case at all matches this season.
The Referee, Kevin P Evans from Cardigan, ensured the game was a fair contest, and credit to him for his firm but calm approach.
Aberystwyth face Haverfordwest for a top table clash at Plascrug, on 13 December.
