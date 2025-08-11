Aberystwyth Town 2 Baglan Dragons 1
JD Cymru South
SUPERB left-footed strikes from Zac Hartley and Star Mayemba earned the Black and Greens a win in their first league match of the season at Park Avenue.
Despite the double setback of conceding to Lewis Holmes after just six minutes and seeing home keeper Reece Thompson controversially sent off, Callum McKenzie’s team defended superbly to hold on for a big win and start their home season in the best possible way.
An excellent crowd on a sunny August afternoon - boosted by a sponsors’ celebration event and BMO Coaching’s flag-bearing mascots - saw 341 people turn up to Park Avenue.
However, the visitors made the most of the wind advantage early on.
The influential Dylan Thomas burst through and fired wide, but minutes later sent in a dangerous corner which Holmes nodded in at the far post, putting Baglan a goal up almost immediately.
A scrappy period followed, but then Hartley produced a moment of brilliance, cutting onto his left foot and curling a stunning effort from the edge of the area inside the near post, completely wrong-footing Matthew Stanton in goal.
Aber suddenly found their rhythm: Mayemba found the side netting from a tight angle on the right, then delivered another dangerous effort which Stanton parried, with Tyrone Ofori narrowly missing the rebound.
Desean Martin brought another save from Stanton, Kieron Parsons headed Thomas’ corner wide for Baglan, and Ben Guest capped a smart move from the hosts by curling just over.
Town started the second half brightly with the wind after the break, and Ben Davies — who had an excellent game in midfield — did superbly to win the ball on halfway, then charged down the right wing to cross for Mayemba.
He took a couple of touches to set himself before unleashing a bullet left-footed strike into the bottom corner for his first goal in Black and Green.
A series of Baglan free kicks were repelled, and Thompson then released Davies with a clearance, whose shot was deflected for a corner, which came to nothing.
Thompson saved Thomas’ free kick and smartly gathered another snapshot from the same player minutes later.
Soon afterwards, Thompson challenged for the ball with his feet on the floor but brought down a Dragons attacker outside the box.
To the astonishment of all in Black and Green, the referee brandished a red card, and Tomos Wyn Evans came on for an unexpected home debut.
The free kick was blocked, but from then on the visitors controlled possession as the 10 men hung on.
Martin, Davies and Kane Auld all made crucial challenges to clear the danger, and with the home team defending well as a unit, Evans did not have a save to make.
Tom Davies volleyed just past the post, and in seven minutes of injury time, Connah Troy blazed over while Stanton came up for a corner — but in vain. The home crowd erupted as the three points stayed in Ceredigion.
Manager Callum McKenzie acknowledged after the game that Aber can play better, but his new side deserves huge credit for digging out important victories in their first two JD Cymru South matches of the season.
Up next is the visit of Pontypridd to Park Avenue on Saturday with a 2.30pm kick-off.
