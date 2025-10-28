FOLLOWING a year of preparatory work in collaboration with the Football Association of Wales (FAW), this past weekend Aberystwyth Town Football Club proudly became the first Club in Wales to launch its Five-Year Strategic Plan, aligned to the FAW's eight strategic pillars as Welsh domestic football moves into an exciting new era.
The strategy was launched at the John Charles Lounge at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium (25/10/25) attended by numerous stakeholders, including Ben Lake MP, Elin Jones AM, key Club sponsors, Club volunteers, and representatives from Aberystwyth University, Ceredigion County Council, and the FAW respectively.
The strategy moves beyond football performance, setting out the Club’s long-term vision for growth, sustainability, infrastructure and impact – delivering a sporting, recreation, and business Hub for Ceredigion.
To bring the plans to life, the Club has produced a public-facing brochure, a concise snapshot of its journey so far, current position and ambitions for the future which can be viewed here.
Leading on the strategy's development, Club Secretary Thomas Crockett commented: "It was wonderful to have so many of our key stakeholders and partners together on Saturday to showcase the immense amount of hard work taking place behind the scenes at Aberystwyth Town FC in order to ensure we sustain a renewed Hub for Ceredigion and a competitive Club which represents Ceredigion proudly at the highest level of football in Wales.
“Saturday was just the beginning and we invite anyone with an interest in being a part of our vision to get in touch with us and get involved, be that as a volunteer, a sponsor, a supporter or corporate partner. We won't get there without you!"
Joseph Donkor, FAW Senior Elite Club Development Manager, reflected: "Saturday marked a proud moment for Welsh domestic football as we officially launched the FAW Club Development Series, a new initiative showcasing each club’s five-year strategy aligned to the FAW’s eight strategic pillars.
“It was a privilege to begin this journey with Aberystwyth Town, whose presentation set a high standard for what the programme can achieve. Huge thanks to Thomas Crockett, who has driven this work from the outset, along with Kat Bunker, Ethan Pollitt, Owain Evans, Donald Kane and the wider team for their professionalism, passion and creativity in bringing Aberystwyth’s vision to life.
“With dignitaries, local authorities, universities, sponsors and partners in attendance, the event reflected a shared belief in the future of Aberystwyth and our domestic game, ambitious, connected, and ready to grow.
“Aberystwyth have set an excellent benchmark for the launches ahead."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.