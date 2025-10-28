Wrexham struck again early in the second half, taking advantage of the second phase from a corner that wasn’t fully cleared, with Jodie Bartle finding space to finish. Barker added her name to the scoresheet in the 58th minute, converting from close range after neat work on the wing created space in the box. As Aber pushed forward late on in search of a goal of their own, Wrexham caught them on the counterattack to round off the scoring.