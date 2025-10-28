IT was a special and inspiring afternoon at Park Avenue as Aberystwyth Town Women stepped out in their Pink Away Kit for a cause far greater than football. Saturday’s fixture against Wrexham AFC Women was not only about competition, but compassion, a day dedicated to raising vital funds and awareness for Cancer Research UK and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
From the moment supporters arrived, the atmosphere around the ground reflected the occasion’s purpose. Pink shirts, ribbons, and donation buckets painted Park Avenue in colour and care, as players, staff, supporters, and sponsors united to support a cause that touches so many lives.
Aberystwyth Town Women would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Wrexham AFC Women and their travelling fans for their cooperation and support in making the event such a meaningful success. Alongside them, a huge thank you goes out to the Seasiders club’s wonderful volunteers and organisers, whose tireless efforts behind the scenes made the day possible. Their dedication truly embodies the community spirit that makes Aberystwyth Town such a special club.
The day also doubled as a Sponsor Day, with local businesses and current partners invited to enjoy hospitality and take in the match. It was an opportunity to celebrate those who continue to support the team on and off the field, strengthening the bond between the club and the wider Aberystwyth community.
On the Pitch
When the whistle blew, Wrexham started sharply, taking an early lead within the opening minutes. A loose clearance fell kindly in the box, and Katie Barker showed good awareness to pull the ball back for Rosie Hughes, who finished from close range.
The visitors continued to press, doubling their advantage soon after when a tackle in midfield broke kindly for Lili Jones, whose well-timed run through the middle left her one-on-one with the goalkeeper, calmly slotting the ball home to make it two.
Aberystwyth, however, refused to let their heads drop. The hosts began to find their rhythm, putting together some flowing attacking moves that lifted the home crowd. Excellent link-up play between the midfield and forwards created a fine chance for Lily Moralee Hughes, whose strike was saved as Aber searched for a way back into the game before half time.
Wrexham struck again early in the second half, taking advantage of the second phase from a corner that wasn’t fully cleared, with Jodie Bartle finding space to finish. Barker added her name to the scoresheet in the 58th minute, converting from close range after neat work on the wing created space in the box. As Aber pushed forward late on in search of a goal of their own, Wrexham caught them on the counterattack to round off the scoring.
More Than Just a Game
Despite the final scoreline, the afternoon was defined by something far more important than football. The spirit shown by everyone involved, from players and coaches to volunteers, sponsors, and fans, was a reminder of the unity and compassion that make football such a powerful force for good.
The club is incredibly proud to have hosted such an event, raising both awareness and funds for a cause that resonates deeply with so many. Aberystwyth Town Women wish to thank everyone who donated, attended, and supported the Pink Day fundraiser; your kindness and generosity made a real difference.
It was a day that perfectly captured the essence of community football: passion, togetherness, and purpose. A day that showed, once again, that while results come and go, some things are far more important than the game itself.
