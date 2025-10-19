ABERYSTWYTH Town Women have announced the appointment of Josh Jones as the club’s new assistant manager.
He brings a wealth of coaching experience and a strong connection to the club, having previously worked within the Aberystwyth Town academy system.
Reflecting on his appointment, Josh said: “Football has always been a huge part of my life, and to have the opportunity to contribute to such a proud and ambitious club is something I’m genuinely excited about.
From the moment I spoke with Rhys and learned more about his vision for the team, it was clear that this is a special environment built on hard work, respect, and togetherness.
I’m really looking forward to working closely with him and learning from his experience, as well as supporting the talented and committed group of players we have here.
“There’s a fantastic energy around the club, and it’s clear that everyone involved, from the players and staff to the supporters, shares the same passion and drive for progress. I can’t wait to get started, to play my part in helping the squad grow both on and off the pitch, and to be part of what promises to be a very exciting season ahead for Aberystwyth Town Women.”
Jones’ coaching journey began within the Aberystwyth Town academy, where he worked with age groups from U14s through to U19s.
He then spent time with the City Football Group in Abu Dhabi, an experience he describes as “incredible,” offering the chance to learn within a world-class environment.
Alongside his new role, Josh continues to work as a community coach for BMO, bringing over five years of coaching experience and a commitment to player development.
A holder of the UEFA B Licence, he remains passionate about helping players reach their full potential both on and off the pitch.
