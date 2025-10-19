Aberystwyth 17 Bonymaen 27
Admiral National Championship - West
ABERYSTWYTH lost to Bonymaen RFC 17 - 27 at home in their WRU Admiral National Championship West match on Saturday, writes Graham Harris.
In a battling performance in front of a large vociferous crowd, Aber went head to head with top of the table Bonymaen, but despite a late comeback could not come away with any points.
On a dry, overcast day at Cae Plasgrug, with a breeze across the pitch, Aber put in a solid performance, but made too many mistakes and conceded too many penalties.
Aber started well and their scrum was dominant in the first half.
Bonymaen soon exerted early pressure, but despite territorial advantage, Aber's defence held firm.
The visitors had a confident back line and spread the ball out wide as much as possible but Aber's tackling and cover was good.
Aber were spoiling the visitor's possession, with Bryn Shepherd winning ball from several opposition lineouts.
Aber won a scrum on halfway and good work in the loose and a kick over the visitors’ defensive line resulted in a scrum five metres out.
The ball was held up in rucks close to Bonymaen's line but eventually the ball was worked to Steffan Jac Jones who provided an excellent long pass to allow winger Harri Gwynn Jones to score an unconverted try.
Bonymaen profited from Aber ill-discipline and tapped a penalty 10 metres from Aber's line and flanker Brandon Owens crossed for a try converted by Lawrence Thomas.
On the restart the visitors mauled a lineout ball 40 metres out and chipped over Aber's defensive line and a kind bounce saw Luke Darnell cross or an unconverted try.
Half time score: Aberystwyth 7 Bonymaen 12
Aber kicked off and soon pushed play into Bonymaen's 22 metres, but were unable to exert territorial pressure giving away penalties that allowed the visitors to clear their lines.
From a Bonymaen attacking scrum 30 metres out a good three-quarter move resulted in centre Harrison Doe scoring a try converted by Thomas.
Aber made several good breaks by forwards and backs but knock-ons relieved any pressure on the visitors.
Bonymaen were awarded a penalty 35 metres out which Thomas converted into three points.
Aber’s offside infringements allowed Bonymaen to push deep into Aber's 22 metres and from a lineout number 8 Rhys Leonard crashed over for an unconverted try.
Aber now tightened up their game and were soon camped on the visitor's try line.
A dominant Aber scrum five metres out was heading for a push over try but was collapsed and a penalty try awarded.
Aber were now tapping penalties to increase the tempo of the game but several Bonymaen injuries slowed things down.
Aber kicked a penalty to the corner and won the lineout and from a maul Lee Truck scored an unconverted try.
Despite late Aber pressure from excellent line kicking and a lineout five metres from Bonymaen's line, the final play resulted in the ball held up over the line.
A gutsy, battling display against one of the front-runners in the Championship.
With displays like this Aber will hopefully cement their place in this division.
Aberystwyth turn their focus onto a tricky Championship Cup last sixteen tie against Bridgend Athletic to be held at Cae Plascrug on Saturday.
