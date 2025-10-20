Aberystwyth Town 0 Barry Town United 5
BARRY Town marched into round three of the JD Welsh Cup with a comprehensive victory at Park Avenue on Saturday afternoon, as goals from Ieuan Owen (2) and Ollie Hulbert (3) proved decisive.
The Black and Greens were without the suspended Jonathan Evans and the injured duo Zac Hartley and Desean Martin, and the visitors made a flying start — Hulbert hooked the ball back from the touchline and Owen lofted home a tidy finish inside the opening 50 seconds.
Aber responded with determination, as the hard-working Gwydion Dafis saw a shot blocked, before Eliot Richards tested Reece Thompson with a tame effort and Josh Barnard drove wide.
However, Barry began to take control, and ten minutes before the break Hulbert headed home Owen’s right-wing cross to double the lead.
A quiet spell after the break ended just past the hour when Owen was played through and slotted calmly into the bottom corner for Barry’s third.
Five minutes later, substitute Morgan Wigley’s cross was headed home by Hulbert for four.
Aber made four substitutions — with Ethan O’Toole returning from injury, Star Mayemba entering the fray, and Richie Ricketts and Tom Mason also joining the action — but Barry continued to dominate.
An overlapping run from Ben Margetson led to another right-wing cross, and Hulbert was on hand once more to complete his hat-trick.
Owen went close with a late header, and Barry fully deserved their win by the seaside in Ceredigion.
With key players set to return from injury and suspension, the Black and Greens can now refocus on what promises to be a decisive stretch of their Cymru South campaign — seven crucial fixtures against major league rivals.
First up is Newport City at Park Avenue next Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).
