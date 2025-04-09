ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have confirmed receipt of a Tier One Licence from the FAW First Instance Body.
Notwithstanding the relegation of the men's first team, a Tier One licence is a prerequisite to compete in the Cymru Premier 2025/26 season and clubs are assessed on the following criteria:
- Sporting: Youth & Coaching
- Infrastructure
- Legal
- Personnel & Administration
- Financial
- Football Social Responsibility
The club failed to achieve a UEFA Licence needed to compete in European Competitions due to the fact that it does not currently have three UEFA A Licence Coaches in charge of Academy age groups, but this was foreseen and club directors consider it a big achievement by Darren Thomas and all coaches involved in the Academy to have reached the stringent Tier One requirements despite being entirely unfunded. The club will address this deficit in time for next season’s licence applications.
Aberystwyth Town FC Licensing Officer Thomas Crockett said: “It has been a challenging season on the field, however it's great to receive official recognition that off the field we have the foundations in place necessary for a swift return to the top table.
“I would like to thank Lucy Jones and Dr Dafydd Edwards for their work on the player medicals, Jimmy Edwards for coordinating and carrying out some crucial infrastructure work within Park Avenue, and Tomos Roberts for an awful lot of hard work preparing his first ever set of club accounts.”